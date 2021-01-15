Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 15

First hour: What do you need to know about endometriosis and fibroids?

Second hour: Should Marvel Comics retire The Punisher?

We have a conversation about women's health. First, students at the University of Rochester have created a noninvasive test to diagnose endometriosis - a painful chronic condition that is currently only diagnosed through surgery. We discuss how that test could change the lives of millions of women, and the latest in endometriosis research and treatment. We also discuss fibroids, noncancerous growths in the uterus. According to research published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, more than 80 percent of African American women and 70 percent of white women will have uterine fibroids by age 50. We talk about both conditions with our guests:

Rebecca Alicandro, M.D., obstetrics and gynecology specialist with Rochester Regional Health

Anne Meyer, Ph.D., associate professor of biology at the University of Rochester

Meghan Martin, UR Class of 2021, double majoring in biochemistry and American Sign Language

Deprina Godboldo, fibroid patient advocate

Then in our second hour, Marvel Comics is facing pressure to stop using one of its most popular symbols and characters. During the riot at the U.S. Capitol, multiple extremists were wearing the signature skull symbol worn by Marvel's Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher. The character is a kind of anti-hero, and employs torture and violence to achieve his goals. Some Marvel fans are asking the comic book publisher to consider a different set of options: instead of retiring The Punisher, or at least the logo, they want Marvel to pursue the kinds of storylines that will change the public view of the character. We talk about the power of entertainment and representation with our guests: