Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 26

First hour: Brian Quijada, star of "Where Do We Sit on the Bus?"

Second hour: The Disability EmpowHer Network

During a lesson on the civil rights movement and Rosa Parks, a young Latino boy asks, "Where did we sit on the bus?" His teacher couldn't answer the question. That boy is now an adult, and he's performing a one-man show about his experience as a first generation American. Brian Quijada's performance is a remarkable and entertaining blend of music, dance, storytelling and truth. We preview his performance and talk about growing up in two cultures. Our guest:

Then in our second hour, research finds that girls with disabilities have significantly lower high school graduation rates and higher unemployment rates than their nondisabled peers. An organization called the Disability EmpowHer Network aims to provide mentoring and guidance to girls with disabilities. The goal is to "empower disabled young women to live to their fullest potential and have the confidence to lead." Our guests share their stories of mentoring and overcoming the various obstacles facing young women with disabilities: