Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 19

First hour: NYS Assemblymember Jen Lunsford on affordable childcare legislation

Second hour: Discussing the RCSD's reopening plan with parents and the RTA

New legislation could make quality childcare more affordable for working families, especially those who are low-income. Freshman New York State Assemblymember Jen Lunsford has introduced her first three bills to the Assembly. This hour, we discuss the bills, what working families need to know, and how Lunsford views the state of childcare costs during the pandemic.

Jen Lunsford, New York State Assemblymember for New York’s 135th District

Then in our second hour, some students in the Rochester City School District are back in the classroom, in-person, despite pushback from the Rochester Teachers Association. Parents in favor of in-person learning join us to talk about why they feel it's essential for their young learners. We're also joined by RTA president Adam Urbanski and RCSD School Board member and parent Amy Maloy, who share why they support the RTA's position on learning remaining virtual until 70 percent of teachers are vaccinated. Our guests: