Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 27

First hour: Discussing Rochester's food scene with the team from RochesterFoodNet

Second hour: Meeting several of the "Rochester 10"

A team of journalists, chefs, and food lovers have united to launch a new online publication called RochesterFoodNet. It's intended to be a source for all things food: reviews, photos, blogs, videos, and podcasts. We welcome guests from the new project to discuss their work, their goals, and the food scene in Rochester. In studio:

Adam Wilcox

Karin Smith Cross

Chris Clemens

Vince Press

Then in our second hour, CITY Newspaper has announced its 2019 Rochester 10. It's an annual list of people making significant contributions, who don't receive significant media coverage. We sit down with several of the Rochester 10 to discuss the recognition and their work in the community. Our guests: