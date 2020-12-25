Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 25

First hour: Special programming – “Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites”

Second hour: Special programming – “Tinsel Tales 4: So Much More NPR Christmas Favorites”

We bring you special programming on this Christmas Day.

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary. Featured Stories:

December's Soundtrack (Amy Dickinson)

Christmas With UPS (Loree Gold)

Merry Stressmas: It's That Time Of The Year (Kevin Kling)

Appreciating The Ugliness Of The Christmas Tree (Ken Harbaugh)

Stealing Hemlock (Bailey White)

Christmas Lights Tour (Bill Harley)

Christmas With The Totenbergs (Nina Totenberg)

The Gift Of The Magi (O. Henry, read by NPR's Audie Cornish)

Christmas For Cows (Baxter Black)

Christmas Pudding (Marialisa Calta)

Caroling In The Cold (Julie Zickefoose)

Christmas Magic (Joseph C. Phillips)

Grinch's True End (John Moe)

Then in our second hour, more Christmas stories from “Tinsel Tales 4.”