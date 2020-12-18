Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 18

First hour: The challenge of running a jail during a pandemic

Second hour: Should New York State raise the minimum wage during the pandemic?

The Monroe County Jail has seen more than 100 COVID-19 infections. Sheriff Todd Baxter says his department is doing everything it can to make sure the inmate population is protected. We discuss the challenge of running a jail during a pandemic. Our guests:

Captain James McGowan, Monroe County Jail

Julie Cianca, special assistant public defender for the Monroe County Public Defender's Office

Then in our second hour, New York State is getting ready to raise the minimum wage to $12.50 per hour. That increase will take effect at the end of this year. Business groups are asking the state to delay the minimum wage increase. They argue that the pandemic is a bad time to increase costs for businesses. Workers respond that the increase is long overdue. Our guests debate it: