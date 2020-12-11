Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 11

First hour: How NYS coronavirus policy is affecting struggling areas

Second hour: Author Leslie C. Youngblood and her new book, "Forever This Summer"

Critics of state coronavirus policy argue that it has disproportionately affected areas that were already struggling economically. Leading the calls for a new approach is the vice president of Rochester City Council, Willie Lightfoot, who is also a professional barber. He brings us up-to-date on the latest developments. We also talk with East High School Superintendent Shaun Nelms about how the policies are affecting the broader community. Our guests:

Willie Lightfoot, vice president of Rochester City Council, and president of the United Professional Barbers and Cosmetologists Association (UPBCA), Inc.

Shaun Nelms, chair of ROC the Future, and superintendent of East High School

Then in our second hour, we talk with local author Leslie C. Youngblood about her new book, "Forever This Summer." It's the remarkable sequel to her debut novel, "Love Like Sky." "Forever This Summer" continues the story of Georgie and her blended family, with Georgie and her mom spending their summer in Louisiana caring for Georgie's great aunt, who has Alzheimer's disease. During their stay, Georgie makes a new friend, Markie, and learns about how their family histories intertwine. It's a story about friendship, about loyalty and compassion, and about finding the truth. We talk to Youngblood about the book, her writing process, and about reaching diverse young readers with characters who look like them. Our guest: