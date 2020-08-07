Coming up on Connections: Friday, August 7

First hour: Greece Central School District Superintendent Kathleen Graupman on the district's reopening plan

Second hour: Was summer a missed opportunity for transforming outdoor spaces during the pandemic?

If Governor Cuomo gives schools the green light to open this fall, Greece Central School District will operate under a hybrid model. Under the plan, most students will be in schools two days a week and then do remote learning for three days, but students also have the option to learn at home 100 percent of the time. Superintendent Kathleen Graupman says the model was selected after the district heard from thousands of parents and students. She joins us this hour to discuss Greece's plan. Our guest:

Kathleen Graupman, superintendent of Greece Central School District

Then in our second hour, despite a lot of hype leading into the summer, we haven't seen many streets closed down to car traffic during the pandemic. Many businesses have been allowed to expand their outdoor seating, but there hasn't been a transformation of outdoor spaces like some advocates wanted. Was it a missed opportunity? Or was that unrealistic all along? We discuss it with our guests: