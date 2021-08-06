Coming up on Connections: Friday, August 6

First hour: What we've learned from Simone Biles about athletes and mental health

Second hour: Discussing the ethical implications of fast fashion

When Simone Biles decided to withdraw from most of her Olympic competitions, the move was met with both praise and criticism. It reopened discussions about mental health, athletes, and the kinds of standards to which they are held. Are they unrealistic? Unfair? What's a healthy balance? The experts weigh in:

Khadijah Tillman, LCSW-R, owner of Sankofa Family Counseling Services, PLLC

Katie Rizzone, M.D., primary care sports medicine physician at UR Medicine

Craig Cypher, Psy.D., clinical and sport psychologist with UR Medicine Orthopaedics and Physical Performance

Then in our second hour, have you heard of fast fashion? According to Vox, the concept came about in the 1990s, when the retailer Zara abandoned fashion seasons for "the thrill of constant novelty." Now, hundreds to thousands of new styles are available from different retailers at low prices every week or even every day. Members of Gen Z were born during the height of fast fashion, and many depend on the availability of trendy clothes at low prices. But, experts say they also care about worker rights, sustainability, and the environment, so they've pushed to slow the growth of fast fashion. Has consumer behavior changed as a result? This hour, our guests discuss the ethical implications of fast fashion: