Coming up on Connections: Friday, August 13

First hour: Are publicly financed sports stadiums a good investment?

Second hour: What have we learned about education during the pandemic, part 3

Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula want taxpayers to cover the cost of a new stadium for the team, estimated at $1.5 billion. The Pegulas have said they can't afford to pay for it themselves, and they've hinted that if taxpayers won't do it, they could move the team to Texas. We discuss the history of publicly financed sports stadiums and whether they are a good investment. Our guest:

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and co-founder of DCReport

Then in our second hour, we're joined by local teachers who share how they think education should change as a result of the pandemic. The share the challenges they've faced, the successes they've had, and the lessons they've learned during the pandemic. This is part three in our series of conversations with teachers. Our guests: