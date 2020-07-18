Civil rights icon John Lewis was in Rochester in 2018 to eulogize his friend and colleague

Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon who died on Friday at the age of 80, was in Rochester in March 2018 for the funeral of Rep. Louise Slaughter. Lewis entered Congress with Slaughter in 1987.

Lewis told the audience at the Eastman Theatre that he was struggling with the loss.

“I want to be honest with you,” he said. “This is hard. This is tough. Louise Slaughter was one of a kind. She was generous, she was friendly, she was warm. She was determined and she stood up for her beliefs.

“She was strong. She was solid. And she didn’t take any stuff,” he said, eliciting laughter from those in attendance.

“She was my sister,” he said. “I love you and I will miss you.”

Lewis’ remarks are in this video of the service starting at the 25:55 mark:

Lewis also remarked upon the time he visited Rochester in 2016 at Slaughter’s invitation. She took him for a tour around her district including making a stop in Pittsford at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse where he said he got the opportunity to thank Sister Barbara Lum and other nuns from the order who cared for Lewis and other protesters when they were beaten at the march in Selma, Alabama, that came to be known as Bloody Sunday.

“I met two nuns, who had taken care of us, when we were hurt in Selma, Alabama in 1965. They cried, they hugged me; I cried, and Louise cried. Looking back, that moment demonstrated to me the true nature of Louise. This beautiful, unbelievable, gifted, loving, sister.”

Lewis also remembered his friend on the one-year anniversary of her death, with these comments on the House floor: