City of Rochester mailing masks to 96,000 homes next week

City of Rochester residents will be receiving masks in the mail next week.

The city is mailing out around 480,000 of the face coverings to residents, and another 20,000 will be reserved for public health efforts.

Mayor Lovely Warren says the mailings will also include information about the census, and how for each person who completes it, the city will receive $26,000 more each year for things like health care, education and emergency services.

“We need your help on these two things,” Warren stated. “First, to flatten the curve by wearing the mask and staying home if you can, and social distancing when you’re out. And second, by actually filling out the census.”

City spokesman Justin Roj says Monroe County is providing the masks; part of a stockpile that was acquired using federal CARES Act money. He says city residents won’t have to wait in line at various distribution centers to get their masks.

“This is not only a cost-effective way, but from a public health standpoint, the most effective way to protect public health, and get masks and information into the hands of our residents,” he said.

The mailings will also contain information about community resources that are available for residents impacted by the ongoing crisis.