City of Rochester launches COVID-19 online memorial

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, who lost her mother to COVID-19, is announcing a new online memorial to honor all those who died from the disease.

In a statement, Warren said this has been a very trying year and she encourages people to visit the city of Rochester’s website to share a loved one’s name, image and sentiments.

“This memorial is dedicated to our citizens whose lives were cut short by the coronavirus,” she said.

The online memorial is part of a future project to create a physical memorial in the city of Rochester.

Here's a link to the online memorial.