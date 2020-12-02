City of Rochester announces COVID-19 testing sites

The city of Rochester is announcing more sites for free, rapid testing for COVID-19. It’s being done in partnership with Monroe County, which has already announced the free, rapid tests at East High School in the city, as well as in Irondequoit, Brighton and Gates.

Mayor Lovely Warren on Wednesday announced testing coming up at East H.S. as well as at Benjamin Franklin and Joseph C. Wilson Magnet high schools and Jefferson High School.

“Getting tested is essential to protecting our circles,” said Warren. “Someone could have COVID and not show any symptoms, but they can still spread the disease to those they come into contact with; their parents, grandparents, siblings, friends or other loved ones. I encourage everyone to utilize this free service and register to get tested. I have experienced first-hand the pain this disease can cause and I don’t want any other family to experience it.”

Rochester and Monroe County have experienced a rapid increase in positive COVID-19 cases over the last several weeks. Through this partnership with the City of Rochester, we are able to target asymptomatic residents to ensure they are not inadvertently spreading this virus to others. It is going to take a community-wide effort to flatten our curve, and increased testing is one tool that we know works to slow spread of COVID-19,” said County Executive Adam Bello.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged. City residents can register online at: www.monroecounty.gov/healthcalls/register or by calling 311. Those who do not preregister can be accommodated until site capacities are full.

Residents are encouraged to arrive in personal vehicles for drive-up testing, however walk-ups will be accommodated. Testing sites, times and dates are as follows:

• East High School, 1801 E. Main St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19.

• Benjamin Franklin High School, 950 Norton St., 3 to 6 p.m., Mondays, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28.

• Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School, 501 Genesee St., 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays, Dec. 8, 15, 22 and 29.

• Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, Dec. 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Residents will be notified within 20 minutes if test results come back positive. If the test is negative, residents will be notified within 72 hours.