City distributing PPE kits, masks at libraries and R-Centers

The City of Rochester is taking a number of steps designed to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

This includes handing out masks to patrons at the 10 city library branches. Residents who aren't seeking library services can still get a mask between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Here are the mask distribution sites:

• Arnett Branch, 310 Arnett Blvd.

• Charlotte Branch, 3557 Lake Ave.

• Frederick Douglass Branch, 971 South Ave.

• Lincoln Branch, 851 Joseph Ave.

• Lyell Branch, 956 Lyell Ave.

• Maplewood Branch, 1111 Dewey Ave.

• Monroe Branch, 809 Monroe Ave.

• Phillis Wheatley Branch, 33 Dr Samuel McCree Way • Sully Branch, 530 Webster Ave.

• Winton Branch, 611 N. Winton Rd.

The city is also distributing personal protection equipment at the nine R-Centers that currently serve as meal distribution sites.

Each PPE kit contains hand sanitzer and three masks, and distribution will be limited to one kit per family, per day.

The PPE will be distributed during normal meal hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at these R-Centers:

• Adams Street, 85 Adams St.

• Avenue D, 200 Ave. D

• Carter Street, 500 Carter St.

• Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell St.

• Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave.

• David Gantt, 700 North St.

• Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

• Trenton & Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 N. Clinton Ave.

• Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.