City Council leans progressive with two new members

The City Council is poised to lean more progressive on legislation and policy with the addition of two new members who were elected Tuesday.

Stanley Martin and Kim Smith, running on both the Democratic and Working Families Party line, won the two seats left by Councilmembers Loretta Scott, who is retiring, and Mayor-elect Malik Evans.

The pair were part of what they called the “People’s Slate,” a coalition of Black Lives Matter activists who sought to use the momentum of their movement into the halls of power with a slogan of "From the Streets to the Seats."

In all, five of the Council's nine seats were up for grabs, and the other three were retained by incumbents Mitch Gruber, Willie Lightfoot, and Miguel Meléndez.

CITY's Gino Fanelli has more on this story.