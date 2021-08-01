CDC says Monroe County now has "substantial" COVID-19 transmission

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control has moved Monroe County from having “moderate” to “substantial” community transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

At the “substantial” level, the CDC says that based on emerging evidence about the Delta variant of the virus, it recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings.

The CDC recommends all unvaccinated persons wear masks in public indoor settings.

But there is no word yet if Monroe County will now change its recommendations on mask wearing.

Last Tuesday, County Executive Adam Bello said the county was not yet considering reinstituting a mask mandate, but he also said that one factor the county would look carefully at is if officials start to see evidence of widespread community transmission.

New York state lists Monroe County’s COVID-19 positivity rate for a 7-day average at 2.6%.

For the Finger Lakes region, the number of people who have had at least one vaccine dose is 58.8% and the percentage of individuals who have had the completed series is 55.6%.