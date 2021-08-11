CDC: Monroe County now in the 'high' COVID-19 transmission category

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Monroe County from “substantial” to “high” community transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

The county had just been moved from the “moderate” level to “substantial” earlier this month.

The threshold for being place in the “high” transmission category, according to the CDC, is having more than 100 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days. Monroe County has just over 104 cases per 100,000 of the population.

On Wednesday, the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 168 new cases of COVID-19. The county’s dashboard shows the latest positivity rate on a 7-day average is 4.5%.

The CDC recommends that counties in the substantial or high transmission categories encourage vaccination and universal masking in indoor public spaces, something that is already going on in Monroe County.

The county has already mandated that all Monroe County employees wear face masks or face coverings in public and common areas of all county-operated facilities.

Monroe County is currently the only local county in the "high" transmission category. There are 78 people hospitalized in the county for COVID-19, with 23 of them in the ICU.