Man Who Claimed To Have Bomb Near The U.S. Capitol Surrenders

Update 2:40 p.m. ET

A man that police said claimed to have a bomb in front of the Library of Congress has surrendered, police say.

Police say the suspect — identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry from Grover, N.C. — is in their custody.

It's not clear if there was an actual bomb.

"He gave up, did not resist, and our folks were able to take him into custody," , U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said. "We don't know what his motives are at this time."

Update 2:20 p.m. ET:

Law enforcement officers from the Cleveland County, N.C. as well as federal law enforcement officials are at the residence of a man who says he has a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol, says Philip Todd, chief deputy in the office of Cleveland County, N.C., sheriff's office.

"As far as I know, the FBI has interviewed the wife and she is cooperating," Todd tells NPR's Carrie Johnson. He says the Capitol Police remains the lead investigative agency.

Update 1:40 p.m. ET:

Several hours after the report of the incident, Facebook said it had deactivated a livestream, purportedly of the suspect in his truck.

"Not only deactivated the livestream, but we also removed his profile from Facebook and are continuing to investigate," said Andy Stone, director of policy communications at Facebook, said on Twitter.

In at least one of the videos, a man can be seen making anti-government remarks as well as saying he had ammonium nitrate in his truck's tool box.

The original story follows below:

U.S. Capitol Police said Thursday they are negotiating with a man who said he had a bomb in his truck near the Library of Congress, across from the U.S. Capitol.

This is an ongoing investigation.



We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

Manger told reporters that the man drove a black pickup onto the sidewalk in front of the library's Jefferson Building at 9:15 a.m. ET and told an officer he had a bomb. The officer said the man had what appeared to be a detonator in his hand.

Manger said negotiations with the man are ongoing.

"My negotiators are hard at work to try to have a peaceful resolution to this incident," he said.

Manger said police don't know what the man's motives are but they do have "a possible name."

Lawmakers are mostly away from Washington for the August recess

The bomb threat comes as Congress continues to investigate the Jan.6th insurrection at the Capitol, when a mob of demonstrators supporting then-President Donald Trump stormed the building.

Several streets in the area have been closed as well as nearby buildings of the library, the U.S. Supreme Court and Congress. The FBI said its Washington Field Office is responding, along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Washington's transit agency said subway trains are bypassing the nearby Capitol South Metro station.

Neither the House of Representatives nor the Senate is in session, and most lawmakers are not in their offices.

This is a developing story.

