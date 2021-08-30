Calls for more tenant protections as eviction moratorium ends

Some Rochester housing advocates are asking city leaders to pass a bill with stronger housing laws.

Local Bill 14 is comprised of many different measures including preventing landlords from evicting tenants if their property can’t pass a city inspection, adding controls on how much rent can be increased, giving renters a right to legal representation, and allowing renters to renew their leases whether their landlord wants them back or not. They would also like to see a cap on tax breaks for developers.

During a news conference Tuesday, members of the Rochester City-wide Tenant Union said it's urgent that the city of Rochester pass these new protections because protections for renters that were added during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to expire this week.

“This rental assistance is just a band-aid on a gushing wound,” said Ritti Singh, spokesperson for the Tenant Union during a news conference Monday. “The money we have does not meet the needs in Rochester; it's not enough.”

Quiana Dunaway also spoke in support of these measures. Dunaway said she lived in her apartment for four years and was a good tenant, paying her rent on time until recently. She is now withholding her rent because she claims her landlord stopped fixing things.

“These landlords come here and they own everything and they're not trying to fix things,” said Dunaway. “They want their money but then they want to put us out of a place that we build for ourselves, for our families.”

Advocates would like to see the bill taken up by Rochester City Council by the September 14 meeting. At least two members of City Council have expressed support for it: Miguel Melendez and Mary Lupien.