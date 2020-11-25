Calendar preview: Going shopless

Black Friday, a day of spending, stampedes — and this year, potential disease — may have less shiny appeal in 2020. The forthcoming Thanksgiving weekend can launch some new traditions and provide a chance to take it nice and slow this holiday season.

Instead of shopping — or melding into the couch — we can enjoy more of our mild autumn by stepping outside. Our abundance of parks makes it easy to have a nearby getaway, while some special guided outings are scheduled just for this occasion.



Friday morning presents two opportunities to explore Macedon’s Ganargua Creek Meadow Preserve, both at 10 a.m. The park’s steward, Genesee Land Trust, will begin its Opt Outside Walk from the entrance at 886 Bunker Hill Drive. Space is limited; registration and face coverings are required. Meanwhile, at the park’s lower Wilkinson Road entrance, Wayne County’s Trail Works will set off on their annual Black Friday Hike. Call ahead to confirm.



West-siders can save a drive and join Genesee Land Trust’s simultaneous Opt Outside Walk at Island Cottage Woods Preserve in Greece, also on Friday at 10 a.m. Again, space is limited and registration and facial coverings are required.



Then on Sunday, the Genesee Valley chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club will lead an earlier, more intensive hike through Highland Park and Mount Hope Cemetery. The 6-mile trek will begin at 8:45 a.m., from the parking lot on South Avenue between the Vietnam Memorial and Al Sigl Center. Space is limited, and face coverings are required.



If, however, shopping is simply a must, skip Friday and go wild on Small Business Saturday. This is the year to support our merchant neighbors, who have a few things in the works: In Irondequoit, the Hometown Holiday Stroll will showcase Titus Avenue-area businesses from noon to 8 p.m., featuring an art and gift boutique at the Imaginarium, a tree-lighting at 6:30 p.m., and live music throughout the day.



Canandaigua expands the concept through Plaid Friday Weekend. Vendors will be in plaid, and any shoppers decked in plaid may receive discounts for their efforts. Still, even without the shopping, Main Street is a lovely place during the holidays.



Be safe, and have a happy Thanksgiving!



Kate Stathis is CITY’s calendar editor.

