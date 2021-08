In the latest WXXI Business Report:

We hear from the leader of Upstate United on what that upstate NY business group is looking forward to in working with the new governor.

The CEO for Paychex recently said in an interview he expects more companies (like Delta Airlines) may start implementing an insurance surcharge for employees who don’t want to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

M & T Bank expands a multicultural banking initiative in the Rochester area.