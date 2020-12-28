Business Report: West Herr buys LeBrun Toyota in Canandaigua

In the latest WXXI Business Report, Forge Cellars on Seneca Lake was honored with a spot on Wine Spectator Magazine’s Top 100 Wines in the World list.

Plus, Buffalo-based West Herr Auto Group continues to expand by purchasing LeBrun Toyota of Canandaigua. Also, Monroe Community College says it’s launching a care coordination - community health navigation certificate program. This program prepares students to address patient needs in areas that include preventive care and effective disease management.