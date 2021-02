In the latest WXXI Business Report, there's a new relationship between Starbridge and Al Sigl Community of Agencies. What will that mean for the two local non-profits that help provide services for adults and children with disabilities?

Plus, Fuccillo Auto Group is a little less “huge” by selling five dealerships -- two in the Rochester area -- to a Binghamton-based auto dealer.

Also, Rochester Regional Health is closer to producing all of its electricity through renewable sources.