Business Report: Minimum wage going up for RRH and Charter employees

In the latest WXXI Business Report, the REMADE Institute, a public-private partnership based at RIT that helps companies across the country with recycling efforts, is announcing $43 million in new technology research.

Plus, two local organizations -- Rochester Regional Health and Charter Communications (parent of Spectrum) -- announce plans to raise the minimum wage for their employees. Also, Constellation Brands announces a $10 million commitment to an investment fund targeted toward helping minority-owned businesses.