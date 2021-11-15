Business Report: Local hemp processor gears up for expansion

In the latest WXXI Business Report:

A Monroe County-based hemp processing company is breaking ground this week on a new facility, as it looks toward expansion in the future, especially with changes in the state regulations on cannabis sales.

An Albany-based hydrogen fuel cell company, which already has operations in the Rochester area, is expanding again.

And a Florida-based sub shop chain opens its first location in Rochester, the third city where it will be serving up sandwiches in New York state.