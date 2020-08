A new alliance of local economic development organizations, called ROC 2025, gets its marketing campaign underway.

Plus, Eastman Kodak reports its earnings later this week but in the meantime, the company has been getting a lot of attention lately for what has happened to its stock price since the federal government granted a $765 million to the company to produce ingredients for generic drugs.

And, Wegmans ranks well in a new national survey on corporate reputations.