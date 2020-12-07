Business Report: Kodak didn't do anything wrong; photonics money may be coming to Rochester

In the latest WXXI Business Report, a government watchdog agency finds no wrongdoing in the process that led up to a proposed $765 million federal loan to Kodak in the summer. That loan never came to fruition.

Also, some money from a new $19 million federal grant for photonics programs may benefit the Rochester area.

Plus, a new survey by Paychex shows a lot of small businesses are still hanging on in the pandemic, but they are hoping the federal government comes through with more stimulus funds.