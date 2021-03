In the latest WXXI Business Report, an expert from Paychex goes over the new state law which requires employers to allow employees paid time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

There's expansion happening at the Genesee Brewery -- and the reason is not beer, but instead the growing popularity of its Seagram's Escapes beverage.

Plus, RIT is getting a $4.7 million state grant to expand Max Lowenthall Hall which houses the Saunders College of Business.