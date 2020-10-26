Business Report: Datto goes public

In the latest WXXI Business Report - Datto, a provider of data software and solutions with roots in Rochester, went public, filing for an IPO that launched last week.

Also, the leader of the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation says the proposed ‘Innovation Square' at the former Xerox Tower building will be an “explosively powerful project,” bringing hundreds of young people into the center of the city.

Plus, Carestream, the local medical imaging company, is using a state grant to provide personal protective equipment (face shields) during the COVID-19 pandemic.