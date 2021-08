In the latest WXXI Business Report, a new survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that business leaders are still optimistic about their company’s prospects, even as the pace of growth has stalled over the last few months.

There's a new program at ESL Federal Credit Union is designed to increase home ownership rates in the Black and Latino communities.

Plus, Magnatag, a Macedon company that makes white boards and magnetic boards, is expanding and adding jobs.