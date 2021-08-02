Business Report: Business leaders are optimistic about the next few months

In the latest WXXI Business Report:

A recent survey from JP Morgan Chase shows business leaders are optimistic about their company’s prospects over the next several months, even with lingering concerns about COVID-19.

The CEO of Bausch + Lomb’s parent company, Bausch Health Companies, says the company continues to pursue the possibility of a spinoff of B + L’s vision care business, which has operations in Rochester.

Plus, Rochester Gas & Electric and NYSEG have joined the ‘Electric Highway Coalition,’ part of a movement to expand the charge distance for long distance travel involving electric vehicles.