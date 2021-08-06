Buffalo Bills sign Allen to six more years

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday they have signed quarterback Josh Allen to a six-year contract extension, meaning he will be with the team through the 2028 season.

The team did not reveal details of the deal, but ESPN correspondent Adam Schefter says the contract extension is for $258 million, with $150 million guaranteed. That makes Allen the second-highest paid player in average salary in National Football League history, behind only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It comes a few days after general manager Brandon Beane said he wanted to get a deal done before the start of the season or put talks off until next year. Leading up to the extension, Allen was under contract through the 2022 season. The Bills picked up Allen's fifth-year option in May, worth approximately $23 million.

