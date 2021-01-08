Buffalo Bills backer stresses having a safe Bills watch party this weekend

Listen

``This year, you know, it’s more important to connect with people locally that are backing the team and find a community to talk to since we can’t be together in person.”

That’s long-time local Bills fan Marco Iulianella.

He’s joined hundreds of others in the Rochester, New York Buffalo Bills Backers group on social media just to have a way to connect with other fans during what has been a very successful season for the team, so far.

``I would be at a friend’s house or at a bar, I would be with other fans watching them, and I can’t, “ he said. ``And I’ve got a steady group of people I text during the game, but it’s not the same.”

Iulianella says for Saturday’s Bills-Colts game, he’s having four friends over. They’ll be in pop-up canopies outside with a couple of televisions, a gas fire pit and markings on the ground six feet apart. That way, he and his friends can safely sit together, have a beverage and a snack, and cheer on the team. He’s encouraging other fans to be safe while watching, too.

``Cheer on safely, but celebrate smart. Be together but be apart kind of thing,” he said. ``Gather outside, don’t go inside anyone’s house you don’t live with. Do something like I’m doing, be outside. If you can’t do that, get on a zoom call and watch with other people.”

Iulianella says that way, people can get together next season in person, to cheer on the Bills.

-30-