Brighton students in 6 - 12 to remain hybrid through remainder of school year

A number of Brighton Central School students will remain in the hybrid model through the remainder of the school year.

The announcement came in a note to the Brighton School community on Sunday from District Superintendent Kevin McGowan.

He said that with the latest COVID-19 numbers, it is clear that Brighton will not get below the threshold needed to reopen for the full five days a week in-person classes for grades 6 – 12.

So that means Brighton will remain in the hybrid model for grades 6 - 12 for the remainder of the school year.

McGowan said that the drop in daily numbers that the district saw heading into last week give officials hope for a full reopening, but that trend just did not continue throughout the week.

The superintendent said that officials, “recognize that the numbers in our school are exceedingly low and find this to be especially frustrating. However, as we have from the beginning, we will continue to follow state requirements and adhere to the rules being developed by the Department of Health.”

McGowan said that Brighton continues to believe it will be able to fully reopen grades K - 12 in September.

He said that Brighton is working with other local school districts to develop additional advocacy proposals so that lawmakers can consider more effective ways of balancing public health concerns with the really of a highly vaccinated population where the spread of COVID has slowed significantly.