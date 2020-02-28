BREAKING: Buffalo Catholic Diocese has formally filed for bankruptcy

It had been expected for a while, but now it is official. The Buffalo Catholic Diocese has announced the formal filing for Chapter 11 reorganization in federal court, under the U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code.

Interim Bishop Edward Scharfenberger will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday.

“We have no more urgent work than to bring about justice and healing for those harmed by the scourge of sexual abuse," said Scharfenberger in a statement Friday morning. "The intense emotional, mental and spiritual pain inflicted on these innocent victim-survivors is a heavy burden they are forced to carry throughout their lives.”

“Our decision to pursue Chapter 11 reorganization - arrived at after much prayer, discernment and consultation with the College of Consultors and our Diocesan Finance Council - is based on our belief that this approach will enable the most number of victim-survivors of past sexual abuse in achieving fairness and a sense of restorative justice for the harm they have experienced," he continued. "It will also allow the vital, mission-driven work of faith that is so essential to the residents of Western New York to continue uninterrupted.”

The interim bishop also talked about bankruptcy in December.

"My major concern is that whatever is done would not impact negatively on the rights and interests of victims who would have claims," he said at the time, when he believed bankruptcy was likely. "Obviously, the diocese also has to be able to operate its spiritual and pastoral mission. The purpose of Chapter 11 would be to protect both the legitimate claims as well as the diocese’s needs to have the necessary resources to do its mission. If that’s the best way to do it, then that’s what we’ll do."

Scharfenberger was introduced as Buffalo's apostolic administrator Dec. 4, 2019, the same day the Vatican confirmed Bishop Richard Malone had stepped down from his role as leader of the diocese. Among the questions he faced that day was whether bankruptcy was still under consideration, as Malone had suggested as early as 2018.



The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester declared bankruptcy in September after dozens of lawsuits were filed alleging child sexual abuse over several decades. In the filing, the diocese claimed to have between 200 and 999 creditors, and estimated its assets to be between $50 million and $100 million, with liabilities in excess of $100 million.

“Reorganization is considered the best and fairest course of action for the victims and for the well-being of the diocese, parishes, agencies and institutions,” said Rochester Bishop Salvatore Matano at the time.

Jeff Anderson & Associates, which has filed many of the lawsuits against dioceses, including in Buffalo and Rochester, said filing bankruptcy is not about fairness at all.

“He [Matano] made the decision that he does not want the files the names and the histories of the practices revealed through litigation by the survivors," said Anderson at the time.

He continued that theme in a statement released Friday morning about Buffalo.

“The Diocese of Buffalo is using bankruptcy to continue to conceal the truth about predator priests in this diocese,” said Anderson. "This bankruptcy is designed to critically impede the excavation of information through the civil justice system and directly undermines the spirit and intent of the Child Victims Act. Bankruptcy also limits the ability for survivors to unearth the names and information pertaining to predator priests who sexually abused children and what the diocese and its top officials knew about the alleged abusers and when they knew it."

“Abuse survivors need to understand the Diocese has assets and insurance, said attorney Michael Pfau, whose firm hasrepresented thousands of abuse survivors across the country."A bankruptcy is simply a way to give the Diocese a legal ‘time out’ from the current litigation so that one judge can ultimately decide a fair way to compensate all people who timely file a claim in the bankruptcy. Bankruptcy allows the Diocese to restructure its assets and finances to continue operating while also providing some measure of accountability for child sexual abuse claims."

Pfau said now is the time for Buffalo survivors to file a claim with the bankruptcy court "in order to ensure their rights are protected.”

When asked in January how much he is willing to disclose about past cases, Scharfenberger said he is willing to reveal "everything that is necessary" to help the diocese heal and move on from its crisis.

"I want to say up front, there are no secret files," he said. "What we do have are confidential files. The issue is, in personnel files, what information is in there that should be accessible to those for whom it is important? And the answer is there really already is. If anybody is pursuing a case, whether it's a legal case by the CVA or in the Church itself, certainly they'll have access to all the information that is needed."

Buffalo is now the second of New York state's eight Catholic dioceses to seek protection from creditors in bankruptcy court.

WBFO's Michael Mroziak and WXXI's Randy Gorbman contributed to this story.

