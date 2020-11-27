Boil water order for parts of Clarkson and Sweden

Due to a water main break, some residents in the towns of Clarkson and Sweden including the Village of Brockport have been told to boil their water before drinking it or preparing food.

The Monroe County Water Authority says the water system lost pressure due to a water main break early Friday morning on North Lake Road in the town of Clarkson.

Efforts by Water Authority crews to make repairs to the water main are complete. But officials say residents in the affected area should boil their water before using it until further notice.

The water in the area is being tested and residents will be told when they no longer need to boil their water.

You can get more information at the Monroe County Water Authority website.