Black Lives Matter rally calls for unity after assault on Denver St.

Organizers with the group Save Rochester - Black Lives Matter and Black Families Matter are holding a unity rally on Friday at Denver Street in Rochester, the same area where two people were assaulted last week.

On July 31st, two suspects engaged in a "verbal altercation" over one of the victims' sexual orientation before the assault, said the Rochester Police Department. One of the victims, 30, was taken to the hospital for injuries.

The RPD is investigating the incident as a potential hate crime and is consulting with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. They encourage anyone with information to contact 911.

The rally on Friday starts at 6:00PM and will form a march from Parsells Avenue to the Court House.