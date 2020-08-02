WXXI AM News

Black Lives Matter rally calls for unity after assault on Denver St.

By 56 minutes ago

Credit WXXI photo

 Organizers with the group Save Rochester - Black Lives Matter and Black Families Matter are holding a unity rally on Friday at Denver Street in Rochester, the same area where two people were assaulted last week.

On July 31st, two suspects engaged in a "verbal altercation" over one of the victims' sexual orientation before the assault, said the Rochester Police Department. One of the victims, 30, was taken to the hospital for injuries.

The RPD is investigating the incident as a potential hate crime and is consulting with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. They encourage anyone with information to contact 911. 

The rally on Friday starts at 6:00PM and will form a march from Parsells Avenue to the Court House.

Tags: 
BLM
black lives matter
hate crime
assault

Related Content

Warren, city of Rochester sued over curfew

By Jeremy Moule Jul 24, 2020

Stanley Martin, a lead organizer with Free the People Roc, an activist group that’s recently been at the center of Rochester’s Black Lives Matter movement, is suing Mayor Lovely Warren and the city of Rochester over the curfew enacted by the mayor on July 15. She’s joined in the suit by the Rochester chapter of the National Lawyers Guild.