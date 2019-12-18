Bitterly cold weather and lake effect snow on Wednesday

Bitterly cold weather and lake effect snow are in the forecast for Wednesday and Wednesday night for much of the Rochester area and the Finger Lakes.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for counties including Monroe, Orleans, Wayne and Wyoming from late Wednesday morning into early Thursday morning.

News 8 Meteorologist Josh Nichols says look for shifting bands of lake snow with a few heavier squalls, and another 1 to 3 inches of snow in some areas. Temperatures will fall through the day on Wednesday, getting into the teens in the afternoon and wind chills will be in the single digits at times with winds gusting to near 40mph.

Some more lake snow is possible Wednesday night especially into Wayne County, and the gusty winds will cause considerable blowing and drifting of snow which could reduce visibility at times.

Thursday will see partly cloudy weather with some flurries and a high of 20. Temperatures will moderate over the weekend.

There is also a Lakeshore Flood Warning for Wayne County from 4pm Wednesday to 1am on Thursday.