Bishop Kearney going to virtual learning Thursday

Bishop Kearney High School will conduct classes remotely beginning Thursday.

According to a news release issued by the Irondequoit school, it will offer virtual instruction through the Thanksgiving holiday. It plans to return to in-person instruction on Nov. 30.

All parents and students were informed of this change Tuesday, the school said.

“The decision was made after an increase in positive cases at the school in recent weeks and Monroe County Department of Public Health’s yellow-level microcluster zone announcement,” the school said in its release. “As Bishop Kearney is located in a yellow zone and has students from across Monroe County, school leadership, in consultation with the Board of Trustees, determined the safest course of action for our students, faculty and their families would be to return to remote, online learning for the immediate term.”