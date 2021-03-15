Bello was contacted by NY's vaccine 'czar' - county exec. calls for Cuomo to resign

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is responding to reports that the state’s COVID vaccine ‘czar,’ Larry Schwartz, had reached out to some Democratic leaders asking if they support Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Bello says he pointed Schwartz to his statement, and the County Executive is calling on Cuomo to resign.

Published reports say that Schwartz, a longtime adviser to Cuomo leading the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been calling county executives to gauge their loyalty to the Democratic governor amid a sexual harassment investigation. The Washington Post and The New York Times report that one Democratic county executive was so disturbed by the call from Schwartz that the executive filed notice of an impending ethics complaint with the public integrity unit of the state attorney general's office. Schwartz told the Post he did not discuss vaccines in the conversations. He said he "did nothing wrong,"

Here’s the statement Bello released on Monday:

"On Sunday March 7th, the day after I again publicly called for an investigation into the allegations against Gov. Cuomo, I received a phone call from Larry Schwartz. During that call, Mr. Schwartz asked about my position, and I pointed him to my statement. That was the end of the conversation. At no time did I feel any pressure and the topic of vaccines never came up.

Over the past 12 months, I have been laser focused on our community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the health and safety of Monroe County residents. Unfortunately, the growing number of strong, credible women coming forward to detail troubling allegations of a toxic workplace and sexual harassment and abuse against Gov. Cuomo has become a distraction from our important work. I believe the time has come for Gov. Cuomo to resign. Doing so is the only way to put the people of New York first and allow our state to begin the challenging work of rebuilding the trust that has been lost in state government. While the path ahead is not easy, I have complete confidence that Lt. Gov. (Kathy) Hochul has the integrity and skill necessary to lead us forward."

This story includes reporting from the Associated Press.