Bello announces senior appointments to his administration

Monroe County Executive-elect Adam Bello on Monday announced several key appointments to his administration.

They include Jeff McCann, the current Deputy County Clerk, who will serve as Deputy County Executive starting next year. Corinda Crossdale will serve as Deputy County Executive for Health and Human Services. Bello notes that is a newly-created position to make sure the office reflects his commitment to making an impact on critical issues, including the opioid crisis and Child Protective Services.

Crossdale currently is the county’s commissioner of Human Services. Bello said he wanted someone in this new position who could tap into creative ways of approaching issues surround health and human services.

“Who could help us completely change the way that we administer those programs and make sure that they are effective, so I thought this was a great way to do that, was to create a deputy county executive position that will answer to me, that oversees these, and I think Corinda Crossdale is the right person to lead that effort,” Bello said.

Other changes include administration of the Seneca Park Zoo. Parks Director Larry Staub, who is retiring, had overseen the zoo for the last 18 months. Bello has named Patrick Meredith, an official with the NYS Department of Transportation to head county parks, and David Hamilton will be acting Zoo Director. Hamilton has served as General Curator of the zoo since 2004.

Bello’s Chief of Staff will be Amy Grower, who had been helping lead Bello’s campaign for county executive. Grower currently services as a director for an investment management fund, and previously served as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel for a digital marketing start-up.

Other appointments include in the county’s law department. John Bringewatt will serve as Monroe County Attorney.

The Human Resources Department will be led by Andrea Guzzetta, who currently serves as Chief of Staff to Rochester City Council.

Bello will be Monroe County’s first Democratic County Executive in about three decades when he takes office next month. His inauguration will take place Saturday, January 4, 10:00 a.m. at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.