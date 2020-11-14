Balter, Mitrano concede in respective congressional races

( Binghamton, NY - WSKG) Democratic candidate Dana Balter conceded to Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) in the race for New York’s 24th Congressional District on Friday.

Katko had a lead of 44,729 votes by the end of the day Thursday, according to Syracuse.com. There were just 40,000 absentee ballots left to count at that point, meaning Balter could not overcome Katko’s lead.

In a statement, Balter said it’s important every vote is still counted, even if the current numbers make it clear her campaign does not have a path forward.

“I thank all those at the boards of elections for their professionalism and want to reiterate that they need to be given the time and space to finish their work,” Balter said.

She went on to congratulate Katko, who has held the seat since 2015, on his victory.

“[I] hope that in his next term, he will advocate for policies that will help working families in this district,” Balter added. “As I’ve said since the beginning of my campaign, central and western New Yorkers deserve affordable and accessible healthcare, an economy that works for working people, and a political system free from the influence of big money.”

Balter tried to unseat Katko in 2018, losing by about 5 percentage points. She performed well in polls from Siena College/Syracuse.com prior to this year’s general election.

Meanwhile in New York’s 23rd Congressional District, Democrat Tracy Mitrano also conceded to Republican Congressman Tom Reed on Friday. Reed had already declared victory with more than 60 percent of the vote. The Associated Press had previously called the race for Reed, as well.

Mitrano, who also lost to Reed in 2018, had said she would not concede until every absentee vote was counted.

“Tompkins County, the seat of the lion’s share of Democratic votes, does not project completion any earlier than late next week,” Mitrano said in a statement. “Although the counting of absentee ballots continues to narrow the margin, the math has long pointed to a clear victory for my opponent.”*

Republican candidates are leading in Congressional races across Central New York. In New York’s 22nd Congressional District, former Republican representative Claudia Tenney had a lead of more than 21,000 votes over Democratic incumbent Anthony Brindisi (D-Utica) on Thursday.

In New York’s 19th Congressional District, incumber Democrat Antonio Delgado declared victory in the race. Republican challenger Kyle Van De Water has not conceded.