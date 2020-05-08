WXXI AM News

Assembly candidates praise RCSD hire, differ on district’s plan for success

By 1 hour ago

Credit James Brown / WXXI

Assemblyman Harry Bronson and his primary challenger for the 138th District seat, Alex Yudelson, have nothing but good things to say about incoming Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small. Multiple sources tell WXXI News that she is the board’s choice for the role. 

Bronson said he knew for a while that Myers-Small was in the mix for the top job at the district. He’s discussed her resume with education experts. 

“The depth of her experience, the breadth of her experience with struggling schools makes her exceptionally qualified to take this role,” said Bronson.

Myers-Small was an administrator in the district in the 1990s. She previously ran the Brockport Central School District and currently is an assistant commissioner for the State Education Department.

Myers-Small will be the first former city school district administrator to get the district’s top job since Manny Rivera, who ran the district in the early 1990s and again for much of the early 2000s. 

Yudelson, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s chief of staff, said Myers-Small applied for the role in the past

Lesli Myers-Small
Credit Provided

 and thinks she’s a good hire.

“I think it's great frankly that they’ve chosen someone who really understands education, really understands RCSD and has the experience to help get the job done,” Yudelson said.

But Yudelson and Bronson differ in what they think it takes for Myers-Small to succeed. 

Yudelson said a reformation of how the Rochester Board of Education works is needed. 

“But this has never been about finding a good superintendent,” said Yudelson. “We’ve had lots of qualified superintendents, and slowly but surely, everyone of them has been run out of a broken system by the RCSD school board.”

Myers-Small would be the Rochester City School District’s fourth full-time superintendent since 2011. Bolgen Vargas, Barbara Deane-Williams and the resigning Terry Dade all held the job. The role was shared twice by Linda Cimusz and Dan Lowengard as interim superintendent; Bolgen Vargas was also an interim superintendent prior to becoming a permanent one.

Yudelson said the board of education, which provides oversight for the superintendent, is overpaid, too partisan, and meddlesome and should be replaced while the system is restructured. He said he’d like more student input but said a community conversation is needed to define the parameters of a new governance structure.

Bronson has similar issues with the board but he’s hanging his hopes on a fiscal and academic monitor. That yet to be named state appointee was a part of a deal Bronson brokered with the state to bail out the district last month. He said the three-year agreement gives the state and the governor’s office more input over the district’s finances.

“It's more important because the monitor would be forced to listen to the voices of our family and the voices of our children,” said Bronson.

He said the monitor system has robust public input sessions prior to major board decisions. Should the board, superintendent, and the monitor disagree on a decision, it will be up to the state education department to make a final choice. 

Bronson said this system could transform the district while maintaining local control.

Tags: 
harry bronson
lesli myers-small
alex yudelson
NYSED
New York State Education Department
RCSD
City of Rochester
Rochester City School District
brockport
Rochester Board of Education
Superintendent Terry Dade
bolgen vargas
barbara deane-williams
Terry Dade
Dan Lowengard

Related Content

Community reacts to Dade’s talks to leave RCSD

By Apr 23, 2020
James Brown / WXXI

Rochester City School Superintendent Terry Dade announced Wednesday that he’s in talks to leave the 

district after less than one year on the job. The four union leaders who represent the bulk of district employees say the district needs a state monitor now.

An educational and financial monitor was approved as part of the state budget agreement but isn’t expected to be appointed until July. 

The unions wrote a letter to Betty Rosa, the chancellor of the New York State board regents to speed up that process and if she can’t. Rochester Teachers Association president Adam Urbanski has a solution for Rosa.

State rescues RCSD, district will get fiscal and academic monitor

By Apr 1, 2020

A deal has been struck to bail out Rochester City Schools after the district overspent by more than $60 million last school year, which caused the district to lay off more than 150 staffers in December. 

Assemblyman Harry Bronson said a fiscal and academic monitor will be appointed to the district for the next three years. In exchange, the district will receive a $35 million loan from future state aid, known as a spin up, which will be paid back over at least 30 years. Without this agreement, Bronson said the district may have been allowed to seek a line of credit, but with a much shorter repayment window. 

Alex Yudelson to run against Harry Bronson for Assembly

By Dec 9, 2019
provided

There is a Democratic Primary shaping up for the 138th Assembly District next June, the seat currently held by Harry Bronson.

City of Rochester Chief of Staff Alex Yudelson announced Monday night that he will run for that seat next year, in the district that includes Henrietta, the town of Chili and parts of the City of Rochester.

Alex Yudelson wins Democratic Committee’s designation for Assembly seat

By April Franklin Feb 2, 2020
April Franklin

There were some tense moments Saturday as local Democrats gathered for making decisions on backing candidates in upcoming elections. And that tension mainly surrounded the 138th district Assembly seat now held by Harry Bronson.

The Monroe County Democratic Committee is backing  Alex Yudelson in that race, rather than the incumbent. Yudelson is currently Chief of Staff at City Hall.