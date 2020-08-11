Area political leaders react to Joe Biden's choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate

Local and regional political officials are reacting to Tuesday’s announcement by the presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden, that he is choosing California U.S. Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential running mate.

Mayor Lovely Warren, issued a statement saying that, “As a black woman; Democrat; attorney; Mayor of the city of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass; and a daughter of the West Indies, I am beyond thrilled to congratulate U.S. Senator Kamala Harris on her historic selection to be the Vice President of the United States of America.”

The Chairwoman of the Monroe County Democratic Committee, Brittaney Wells, said that, “As a woman, specifically a Black woman, I am both proud and excited to have Senator Kamala Harris join the Biden ticket as the next Vice President of the United States. Moments such as this one is what Shirley Chisholm fought so very hard for within our Democratic Party.”

Wells will be attending the Democratic National Convention next week virtually as a member of the DNC Rules Committee and as a delegate for Biden.

Congressman Joe Morelle, the Democrat who presents the 25th Congressional District, said that “The November election is a fight for the soul of our nation, and there is no one better poised to unite our country and move us forward than Joe Biden. I am thrilled he has chosen Senator Kamala Harris to run alongside him—I’ve been proud to partner with Senator Harris on critical legislation to expand healthcare and uplift families in need, and I know she’ll be the true champion that working people across America deserve."