Area political leaders react to the inauguration

A number of area political leaders reacted to Tuesday's inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris:

Congressman Joe Morelle, (D-25 ) released the following statement following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris:

“This is a new day in America. Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris—I have no doubts that they will be the leaders America needs to guide us through the challenges ahead, unite our country, and demonstrate all we can achieve when we work together.

“A great deal of work lies ahead, but President Biden and Vice President Harris have shown time and time again that they do not shy away from a challenge. I look forward to working alongside them to provide relief for our struggling families, support our local communities, and strengthen our economy in the wake of COVID-19.

“Our path out will not be an easy one, but I know that brighter days lie ahead.”

U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-24) released the following statement on the inauguration :

“Over the past year, this nation has endured a pandemic, a bitter election fight, and unprecedented tests to our democracy. Like so many Americans, I’m eager to move forward, together.

“Since 2015, I have had the privilege of serving Central New York in Congress under both Republican and Democratic Administrations. Under Presidents from both parties, I have worked across party lines to find common ground on key issues, but have not hesitated to actively oppose proposals which run counter to the needs and values of Central New York. I pledge to continue that work in the face of the many challenges ahead of this Congress.

“As I have said with every previous Administration, regardless of party, I hope this Administration is successful in strengthening and protecting our country. As President Biden and Vice President Harris are sworn into office today, I’m urging greater cooperation from both parties so we can unite to build a stronger, healthier, and more prosperous nation.”

Problem Solvers Caucus Co-Chairs Tom Reed (R-NY) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) released the following statement:

“Today, the Problem Solvers Caucus congratulates Joe Biden on being sworn in as our 46th President. Our nation is at a critical juncture: After a horrific assault on our Capitol, a raging pandemic, and families and small businesses hurting, millions of Americans are looking for our country to come together.

These historic circumstances have left the country vulnerable and divided. Restoring faith in our democratic institutions and rebuilding our economy will require all of us — regardless of party and at every level of government — to set aside our differences, bind our wounds, and commit to doing the hard work of bipartisan lawmaking. This means standing up against political extremism and putting country ahead of party.

The Problem Solvers Caucus stands ready and eager to work with President Biden on this effort. If we can commit to working across the aisle and collaborating on a genuine bipartisan agenda, the opportunities are endless.

Congress is narrowly divided in both the House and Senate. Bipartisan solutions will be the only way to enact meaningful legislation and address the many challenges plaguing our country.

We congratulate and look forward to working with President Biden and his team to unite the country, defeat COVID-19, and create new economic opportunities to help our country recover and grow. The American people deserve no less.”

Statement from Mayor Lovely Warren had this statement on the inauguration:

“President Biden provided us a hopeful message that we can all share. I join his call that we take a moment to stand in each other’s shoes and understand that every citizen holds a love for America and hope for a brighter future. I heed the President’s call to answer the challenges of our time and prove our nation’s greatness by meeting them together,” said Mayor Warren.

“I am also thrilled to see a woman that looks like me, that looks like my mother and daughter, as our new Vice President. Kamala Harris’ rise is proof, as the President said, things can change and get better. I know that Shirley Chisholm is smiling down upon us today. Vice President Harris’ success is an inspiration to not just Black women, but to everyone, that we can build a more just world, a world where we achieve equity for all.”