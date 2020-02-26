Area colleges and universities overseas programs impacted by coronavirus concerns

Due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, a number of colleges and universities across New York state are looking at the possibility of alternate plans for students and staff in terms of programs held in other countries.

At RIT, spokesperson Ellen Rosen says that school currently does not have any university programs in Italy, and none are planned over the next few months. They do have fewer than a dozen of our students in Italy participating in programs affiliated with other universities. RIT officials are in contact and advising them to follow protocols and advice from the Centers for Disease Control.

At Nazareth College, president Daan Braveman issued a statement which said in part:

“Because of the spread of the virus in Italy and the potential impact on our students’ health, safety and freedom of movement, we decided today to suspend our programs there. Those students currently in Italy will return to Nazareth, and we are developing plans to ensure that they can complete their semester here.

We currently have study abroad programs in other countries and we also have programs scheduled for later in the year. We will monitor the developments and make a decision whether to proceed with those programs as we obtain more information. We would prefer not to have to cancel those programs, but will give top priority to the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff. Finally, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our summer SAFE program, which enrolls students from Asia.”

The SAFE program is a program where each year, Nazareth hosts students from all over the world for summer and winter break language programs that last a few weeks.

At the College at Brockport, spokesperson John Follaco released this statement:

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are in regular communication with students in our study abroad programs and our partner institutions. The health and safety of our students is our highest priority. We will continue to follow and inform students of the Department of State and CDC recommendations and take actions as appropriate."

At SUNY Geneseo, Samuel Cardamone, Director of Study Abroad, said that, “The situation is evolving, and the Study Abroad Office at SUNY Geneseo is continuing to monitor major news sources as well as trusted governmental and nongovernmental sources. We are also in close communication with our partner institution in Italy. At this time, SUNY Geneseo has made no decision to cancel programs In Italy.