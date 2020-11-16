Another daily record for new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

Monroe County has hit another daily record for new COVID-19 cases.

The numbers released on Monday show the county has 315 new confirmed cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 262 cases per day and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 4.67%. That is down slightly from the 4.77% positivity rate released on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases-to-date is 10,323.

There were no new deaths. In the Finger Lakes region, which includes Monroe and eight other counties, 184 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, and 33 of them are in the ICU.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released numbers on Monday that show the "yellow zone" in Monroe County had a COVID-19 positivity rate of 4.77% on Sunday, up from 4.68% on Saturday.

The yellow zone is a state designation that provides for increased testing and some additional restrictions in an effort to keep the coronavirus from spreading further.

The state also says the COVID-19 positivity rate for the Finger Lakes region was 4.3% on Sunday, the same level it was at on Saturday.

Here is the age demographic breakdown of the latest daily COVID-19 cases in Monroe County.