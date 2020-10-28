Amber Alert: in Orleans County cancelled; infant found safe

UPDATE: As of 3:40pm : This is an AMBER Alert Cancellation. The Orleans County Sheriff Office is cancelling the AMBER Alert that was activated at 2:22 PM on 10/28/2020 regarding Natalie Huntington. The child was recovered safely.

The Orleans County Sheriff Office has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred at 4287 Manning Road, in Holley, New York at about 8:00 AM on 10/28/20.

The child, Natalie Huntington is described as a white female, approximately 2 months old with black hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 20 inches. Authorities say that a car seat with a pink cover was taken with the child.

The suspect, Kevin Huntington Jr. is described as a white male, approximately 16 years old with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Another suspect, Alyssa Bel is described as a white female, approximately 15 years old with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 126 pounds.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Orleans County Sheriff Office at:

(866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.