Amber Alert issued for missing children in Greece

An Amber Alert was issued at about midnight Monday night into early Tuesday morning for two young children as Town of Greece Police investigate a child abduction.

Authorities say it happened on English Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Monday.

One child is identified as Shekeria Cash, approximately 3-years-old, described as a Black female, with braided, black hair and brown eyes. She’s about 4-feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds and was last seen wearing panda pajamas.

The other child is identified as Dimitri Cash, approximately 5-years-old, described as a Black male with short, black hair and brown eyes. He is about 4-feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. Dimitri was last seen wearing fire truck or dinosaur pajamas.

The Amber Alert describes two suspects, one as a Black male, about 6-1, weighing about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, Dickies work pants, black ski mask, black knit hat and he has facial hair.

The other suspect is described as a Black Male, about 6-1, weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, Dickies work pants, black ski mask, and black knit hat.

Police say the suspects were last seen traveling on English Road in Greece and they say the children were taken under circumstances that lead police to believe they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Town of Greece police department at 585-428-6666 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.